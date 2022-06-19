Spy x Family E11 "Stella" With Shiny Stella Comes Great Responsibility

In this week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "Stella", we get to see along with Loid what Anya really excels at. This episode shows how much Anya currently relies on her power to obtain things rather than studying and, or working for them. However, it also shows how smart she is regardless of her grades and lack of studying. Another fun episode packed with all the gem Anya faces that have recently populated all memes. Even though every episode is just balls-to-the-wall crazy, it all just fits so wonderfully.

So Anya's grades are still horrendous and not even close enough to getting her a Stella star, leaving Twilight in a very uncomfortable position with his HQ at WISE. Unfortunately, Anya is only relying on her powers to obtain good grades instead of studying for them. Since Twilight sees the writing on the wall, he proposes different subjects of study to get an inkling of what she might be good at. News flash: definitely not sports… or art… or music…

Anyway, Twilight still decides to enroll himself and Anya to volunteer at a clinic, which, surprise surprise: it does not go well and they end up being booted. I think this decision shows how invested Twilight is becoming with Anya. He went into this situation as concerned for her to learn about empathy and service as he was for the Stella. Unfortunately, not much seems to get Anya motivated. Other than peanuts and Bondman. However, she puts herself on the spot when running to save a kid drowning in the pool.

Here she managed to quickly come up with a reason to run to the pool and even though she could not quite make it to him, she was able to get Loid to jump in after her and save them both. This act of selflessness grants her a star, yet we quickly see she still continues to be bullied at the academy. However, something quickly takes her mind away from this: getting a reward for earning a Stella, and now she wants a puppy. I mean, getting a puppy will definitely cheer me up as well. Loid and Yor seem to consider it. Though I love it that Yor keeps imagining the bloodiest scenarios and Anya's reaction faces to those scenarios is pure gold. I cannot wait to see the Forgers add another member to the family, this time a furry one. If there was not enough chaos already, this will truly be a recipe for disaster as Spy x Family rolls on.

