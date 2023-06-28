Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 2, squid game

Squid Game 2: Netflix Shares Final Cast, Table Read Look & More

Netflix shared a look at the final cast members for the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game.

How about some casting news and a look at how the table read went for the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game? No, we're not talking about what we learned during Netflix's global fan event TUDUM. Earlier today, Netflix released a rundown of the newest cast members – but first? A look at how the table read went:

Previously announced cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An. Now, here's a look at who's set to join them:

Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity.

Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in the TV series Be Melodramatic and the Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.

Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang's film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.

Lee Jin-uk: Starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny.

Choi Seung-hyun: The singer & actor has starred in various Korean films and TV series such as Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment.

Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.

Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of the Netflix series D.P.

Squid Game Season 1: Come Face-to-Face with the Front Man

In the following previously-unreleased clip, viewers come face-to-face with the individual behind it all… Front Man, leader of the Masked Men & overseer of the Squid Game. Following that, we have a look back at what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to share about the upcoming second season:

Hwang Dong-hyuk checked in with THR in August 2022 to offer fans an update and discuss the pressures of the follow-up season to a show with a huge opening round. Sharing that he has "a deadline to finish writing season two of 'Squid Game' by the end of this year or early next year," He admitted feeling some pressure after the show became a global sensation and shared his approach to working on a project. "It would be a total lie if I say that I don't feel any pressure because so many people are waiting for season two, and season one was just too successful not to feel pressured by it," Hwang Dong-hyuk explained. "When I am actually writing the script, I really immerse myself in that world I created, and it feels less daunting to me. Once I sit in front of my laptop, I become part of the world that I created, and I totally forget about the real world that I'm in."

As for the second season's themes, viewers should expect Hwang Dong-hyuk says he's looking to have the story flow naturally from how things ended with the first season as opposed to trying to meet fans' expectations. "I've seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don't want to make season two as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next," Hwang Dong-hyuk shared. "There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can't share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."

