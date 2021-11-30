Squid Game Star Park Hae-Soo Set for Korean "Money Heist" Remake

So what do you get when you cross a series that became a global phenomenon sensation with one of the stars of another series that went on to become an even bigger global phenomenon sensation? If you're Netflix, you're hoping you get a winning combination that pulls in the kind of numbers that Money Heist ("La Casa de Papel") and Squid Game did. On Tuesday, it was announced that Squid Game star Park Hae-Soo (aka Cho Sang-woo) has been tapped to star in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist ("La Casa de Papel"). Based on the Alex Pina-created series and originally announced back in November 2020, Hae-Soo has been tapped for the role of Berlin, a main character from the Spanish heist drama. Kim Hong-sun (The Guest, Voice, Black) is set to direct, with Ryu Yong-jae leading his team (My Holo Love, Psychopath Diary) to pen the series. Pina will serve as an executive producer on the Korean version, with BH Entertainment and Contents Zium producing.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5 Vol. 2, along with a look at a previously-released sneak preview (with the series ending its epic run on December 3rd):

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga. Joining the cast this season are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) as René, the love of Tokio's life; and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso) as Berlin's son, Rafael. Produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo are set to direct.