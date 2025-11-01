Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Opening 13 Minutes Released

With the three-week event kicking off on Nov. 4th, here's a look at the opening 13 minutes of Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2.

With the second season of Netflix's Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Squid Game: The Challenge set to return next week with a three-week event (beginning on November 4th), we're getting our best look yet at this season's new contestants and challenges. Along with a sneak peek that went live earlier this week, the first 13 minutes of the reality competition series were released earlier today – and we have both of them waiting for you below. Additionally, be sure to check out the updated image gallery and season overview below (and head on over to the Netflix website for profiles of all the contestants):

For this next go-around, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they look to compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the streaming series, season two raises the stakes higher than ever with shocking new twists and never-before-seen games. As players confront the threat of elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. New players. New games. New rules.

Along with a preview of the season, it was also announced that production is underway on a third season. Of course, that means that it's recruitment time. If you think you have what it takes to accept the "Challenge" and walk away with a whole lot of cash, then make sure you head on over to the main website to submit your application. Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

