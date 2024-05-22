Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV | Tagged: espn, hockey, nhl, stanley cup

Stanley Pup: NHL, Petco Love Competiton Set to Spotlight Rescue Dogs

The NHL and Petco Love have teamed up for Stanley Pup to celebrate the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs teams and to hopefully find some pups some homes.

Why should football have all the fun when it comes to raising awareness about the importance of adopting rescue dogs? Earlier today, the National Hockey League (NHL) and nonprofit organization Petco Love announced Stanley Pup to celebrate the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs – but more importantly, to get some adorable pups a loving home. All 32 NHL teams will be represented (many of which will be available for adoption from a shelter or rescue group in their respective city) over the course of the hour-long special – with the 16 pups representing the teams that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs facing off in an adorably friendly competition where each pup gets to show us what they got.

Along with color and play-by-play commentary from Akbar Gbajabiamila (American Ninja Warrior/The Talk) and Mark Shunock (Top Rank Boxing) – with Alexa Landestoy (NHL Network) reporting rinkside – viewers can also expect to see dog lovers Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, and more. All of this will be going down for fans in the U.S. on NHL Network and ESPN+ on Friday, June 7, at 8 pm ET (and on Sportsnet for fans in Canada on Saturday, June 8, at 6:30 pm ET) – though air dates and times are subject to change based on the schedule for this year's Stanley Cup Final. To learn more information, you can head on over to the Petco Love site – with the NHL's site set to offer additional highlights and behind-the-scenes look.

"At the NHL, we love supporting great causes, and the opportunity to produce a program that finds homes for rescue dogs is so fulfilling," shared Mayer. "The show promises to be great fun and we can't wait for our participating puppies Nathan McKibble, Joe Pawvelski, Alexander O-fetch-kin and many more to hit our Stanley Pup rink." Creator and producer Levitt added, "I'm so proud to launch this canine sporting spectacular with the NHL, and so grateful for their passion in supporting adoption. The show is sure to be the biggest night of the year for dog-loving hockey fans. The cuteness overload is going to be off the charts! I can't wait to show viewers how special rescue dogs are and how profoundly they enhance our lives when we welcome them into our families." Petco Love President Susanne Kogut sees it as a major win when it comes to raising awareness of shelter dogs: "We are honored that the NHL will spotlight these all-star pups. Everyone can be a champion in the life of a pet. When you adopt a pet from your local shelter, everyone wins!"

Producer and animal advocate Michael Levitt (American Rescue Dog Show, Fox's Cause for Paws, All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration) will produce the show through his Michael Levitt Productions – alongside NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer and NHL Vice President of Production and Creative Development Matt Nicholson for NHL Productions, alongside Executive Producers Aimee Brillhart and Mark Shunock. The national nonprofit organization Petco Love will provide dogs for the competition through their shelter partners across the country – with Petco Love, Honda, BOBS from Skechers, and BISSELL sponsoring the event.

