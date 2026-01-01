Posted in: NBC, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Rose Parade, star trek

Star Trek 60th Anniversary Float Highlights 2026 Rose Parade (VIDEO)

Check out George Takei, Rebecca Romijn, Tig Notaro, and Karim Diané on the Star Trek 60th Anniversary float during the 2026 Rose Parade.

We learned back in September that the 60th anniversary of "Star Trek" in 2026 (September 8th, 2026, to be precise) would be celebrated during the 137th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on January 1st. With the upcoming anniversary season set to celebrate "Space for Everybody," the goal is to extend an open invitation to celebrate the future that "Star Trek" aspires to – a future of hope, a future of exploration, and a future where we rise to the challenge to be bold. With that in mind (and during what would be a rare rainy day for the parade), "Star Trek" star George Takei, Rebecca Romijn, Tig Notaro, and Karim Diané took part in the parade, riding on what would be one of the best floats on display. You can check out the entire parade above, and here are some images spotlighting the "Star Trek" float.

Here's a look behind the scenes at how the "Star Trek" float came together for today's Rose Parade:

The historic event featured elaborate flower-covered floats, spirited marching bands, and more, all traveling along a multi-mile route, and was attended by thousands and streamed by millions around the world (with college football's Rose Bowl game following the festivities). The franchise was looking to offer an innovative float design that reflected the values of hope, inclusivity, exploration, and unity. "Kicking off our 60th anniversary with the Rose Parade!" read the caption to the Instagram post from when the float design was first unveiled. "The float has been designed by artist John Ramirez and brought to life by the creatives at Artistic Entertainment Services.✨":

