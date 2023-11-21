Posted in: Fox, Preview, TV | Tagged: family guy, fox, seth macfarlane

Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane Series Moves From Sundays to Wednesdays

FOX TV confirmed that Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy will be moving from Sunday nights to Wednesday nights beginning on March 6, 2024.

After airing its first season on Sunday nights, Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy would face shifting days & timeslots over the course of the next two seasons – before finally being canceled for the second time in 2002. Three years later, the animated series that would not die returned for a fourth season – and the rest is animated history. But scheduling history is about to repeat itself beginning on Wednesday, March 6th, when Family Guy leaves Sunday night's "Animation Domination" block for its new home midweek at 9:30 pm ET/PT (following The Masked Singer and Animal Control). While the move has us feeling a bit nervous, it could also be seen as the network having enough faith in the long-running animated series to have FOX help boost a WGA & SAG-AFTRA strike-impacted programming schedule.

Here's a first-look overview of Season 22, along with the official overview of the current run of FOX's Family Guy:

Entering its 22nd season, Family Guy continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. Family Guy has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glenn Quagmire") was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015. Season 22 will continue to provide a humorous take on current events and will see Peter getting a job at the Stop n' Shop and taking a vacation to Florida with Lois. Additionally, Stewie and Brian help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce at the flea market. Also this season, Meg agrees to be Bruce and Jeffery's surrogate and Lois joins Chris's school as a substitute teacher.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, FOX's Family Guy is a 20th Television Animation production executive-produced by MacFarlane, Rich Appel & Alec Sulkin– with Appel & Sulkin also serving as showrunners, In addition, Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan, and Alex Carter also serve as executive producers.

