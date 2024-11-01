Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: paramount, star trek, star trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek Cast & Crew on Which Characters They'd Dress for Halloween

Star Trek: Lower Decks cast members and more from the series universe offer which franchise character they'd dress as for Halloween.

As Halloween has come and gone, Star Trek on Paramount+ asked a few of the cast and crew from Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds, Prodigy, and Voyager what they would dress up as. The series most represented its Lower Decks since it was at the season five premiere. Among those asked include Lower Decks' Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner); Eugene Cordero (Sam Rutherford), Noël Wells (D'Vana Tendi), Gabrielle Ruiz (T'Lyn), Carl Tart (Kayshon), creator Mike McMahan; SNW's Ethan Peck (Spock), Voyager/Prodigy's Robert Picardo, and others.

Star Trek Cast & Crew Reveal Their Dream Franchise Halloween Costumes

Starting with Quaid, "I think if I had to dress up as any Star Trek character that's not my own, I would say Ethan Peck's Spock because he is ridiculously good looking and I just want a little bit more of that!" Peck said, "Data!" the popular android character played by Brent Spiner originally on Next Generation, "I've actually thought about it. I'm going to do it someday." Picardo reveals he would dress as Neelix, the Talaxian chef and "morale officer" played by co-star Ethan Philips on the UPN series.

Newsome offers the first Deep Space Nine entry with Morn, the Lurian courier played by Mark Allen Shepherd and Dennis Madalone. A popular bar patron of Quark's (Armin Shimerman), the character never utters a line once throughout the entire series, even in his return cameo on the animated Lower Decks. Cordero wanted to play Newsome's character: "Because then I roll up my sleeves like I do. I can wear my shirt open a little bit, and then I don't have to listen to anybody. I mean, that's perfect."

Wells said, "I would love to be Bradford. Yeah! Purple hair, all of it, the beard," assuming she probably means Quaid's Bradward "Brad" Boimler, who has purple hair and has been known to grow a beard. Ruiz admits she wants to be Wells' character, "I think Tendi's pretty great! That's a lot of green makeup, a lot of cool hairstyles, and that planet, Orion!" For more including why McMahan wants to be a giant Horga'hn from the planet Risa, you can check out the video below.

