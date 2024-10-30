Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5: Check Out Episode 3 Preview Images

Hunting nanites at a space resort? Here's a preview of Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks S05E03.

This Thursday isn't just a cool day because it's Halloween – though that would be more than enough, thank you very much. Along with the greatest holiday of the year, October 31st is also hosting the third episodes of the fifth and final season of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks. In S05E03: "The Best Exotic Nanite Hotel" (directed by Brandon Williams and written by Stephanie Amante-Ritter), we get the return of Jennifer Sh'reyan (Lauren Lapkus) in the midst of the crew hunting nanites at a resort – a space resort.

As an added bonus, here's a look back at the season premiere episode, "Dos Cerritos" – followed by a look back at the official overview for the fifth and final season:

In season five of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … If they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Samathan Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ranson, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

