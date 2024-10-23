Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Ep. 2 Images; S04 Livestream Marathon

Paramount+ has a Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 marathon livestreaming on YouTube, and we have images for Season 5 Ep. 2: "Shades of Green."

With tomorrow bringing the two-episode fifth and final season return of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks, Paramount+ is hosting a marathon livestream of the fourth season on YouTube. With less than 24 hours to go, it's not a bad way to catch up on the past season – or to just enjoy every minute of it over again. To help sweeten the deal, we're also throwing in three new preview images from the season's second episode, "Shades of Green" – here's a look:

Here's a look at the Season 4 marathon livestream that Paramount+ has going on as you read this – not a bad things to have on the background while you're at work (just don't get fired):

In the first of two sneak preview clips, we see firsthand just how awkward a dimensional rift can make things on a personal level – you know, like in Rick and Morty, where you could wear those goggles to see what your life is like in other dimensions. From there, we have a clip that we're pretty sure fans of Tendi (Noël Wells) will appreciate. Because sometimes, having to decide just how bloodthirsty a group should be involves a little compromise. Here's the latest looks at the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks – beaming down on October 24th:

Here's a look back at what McMahan & EP Alex Kurtzman had to share with "Lower Decks" fans from back in April when the news first hit that the animated series would be ending with its fifth season:

To the fans, We wanted to let you know that this fall will be the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true. Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we've built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek. We're excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we're working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off. Finally, thank you for always being so creative and joyful, for filling convention halls and chanting "LOWER DECKS!" We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures. LLAP

Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Samathan Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ranson, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!