Star Trek: Discovery EP/Writer Shares Very Important Season 4 Words

So the last time we checked in with Paramount+'s upcoming fourth season of the Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Star Trek: Discovery, the news wasn't so good. Late last month, word came down that production was paused at Toronto's Pinewood studios over a reported COVID-19 exposure. Thankfully, this time around the news is a whole ton better- and fans have series executive producer and writer (including "That Hope Is You, Part 2" and "Far From Home") Michelle Paradise to thank for it. Taking to Twitter, Paradise shared the four words that were "a long journey to type" along with a screencap of what appears to be a screen with a script page on it with the words "END OF SEASON FOUR"- which to us sounds like the season's scripts are done.

Here's a look at Paradise's tweet from earlier this evening:

A long journey to type these words. But here they are… #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/TAy3gShQQH — Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) May 15, 2021

Here's a look at the first teaser for the fourth season- set to hit Paramount+ sometime later this year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery | Season 4 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJ4CkuDx5LE)

Here's a look back at the good news Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for and finally got in October 2020- that a fourth season was given a green light and production was ready to start soon (though a wee bit later than expected):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery – Series To Start Production On Season 4 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJkvk3Y4WCg)

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes looked to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after the galaxy took a hard left- as you're about to see in the official trailer for the third season, which premiered Thursday, October 15, on (the late, great) CBS All Access:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70dm3WzNuss&feature=emb_logo)

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 starred Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Michelle Yeoh guest stars as Philippa Georgiou. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.