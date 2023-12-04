Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, preview, season 5, star trek, trailer

Star Trek: Discovery Final Season "Satisfying;" "Ties Up Really Well"

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green & co-showrunner/EP Michelle Paradise on how additional filming resulted in a "satisfying" end.

Over the weekend, series star Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham) and co-showrunner & executive producer Michelle Paradise stopped by CCXP 2023 to let fans know that the fifth & final season of Star Trek: Discovery would be hitting Paramount+ in April 2024. Along with the news came a new cast photo (see below) as well as a new sneak preview. Now, thanks to the folks over at TrekMovie & TrekBrasilis, we're getting to learn more about what the final run of episodes has to offer. For this go-around, Paradise & Martin-Green discuss how Paramount approving additional filming helped them bring the series to a respectful end. And on a personal level, the two share how it feels wrapping up the series after five seasons.

Additional Filming Allows Final Season to Feel "Beautifully Culminating" & "Wonderful" for Star Trek Fans:

"We did not know going into Season 5 that it would be our final season. We found out after we were done shooting the season. So thankfully, Paramount+ and CBS Studios gave us the ability to go back and shoot some additional scenes. So really, at that point, it was about wrapping it up in the best way and having it feel wonderful for all of the people who love Star Trek," Paradise shared. Martin-Green added, "Michelle [Paradise] and the team put together an addendum shoot that Paramount+ and CBS Studios allowed us to do. And so we went back and wrapped it up. When you see it, it is beautifully culminating… I really believe it was satisfying. It really ties up really well."

How Paradise & Martin-Green Feel About Wrapping Up "Star Trek: Discovery":

"It's a roller coaster of emotions. It's bittersweet. It's sad. It's shocking. It's celebratory. We feel a lot of joy and peace… because we can look back on it now in hindsight and see it very clearly. And as grateful as we were going through it, now we can look back and be like, 'Look what we did,'" Martin-Green revealed. "I personally feel that God showed up and showed out, for me with being able to have this experience with all of us. We'll always have it. It's unforgettable." Paradise added, "It's going to be bittersweet. Thank you all for loving the show as much as we do. Thank you for supporting us over all these years. Star Trek fans are the best fans, thank you. And we really didn't feel like… it's bittersweet as it is 'til the end. I feel like you will be–it will feel like a satisfying conclusion. And it's a heck of a season. It was a lot of fun to do. Every season that we do, we want to do it bigger and better and bolder than the season before, and I think you're in for quite a treat with this new season. It's really a lot of fun. It's awesome."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Previews & Overviews

Set to hit screens in 2024, the fifth and final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery will find Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it. Now, here's a look at an exclusive clip from the final season, as well as Martin-Green, David Ajala (Book), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira Tal) taking us behind the scenes for some more clues to what we can expect:

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with 'Star Trek: Discovery 'is ending," said Martin-Green in a statement released with the initial news. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew, and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers. I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of 'Trek' and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans, and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly… "

"As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring 'Star Trek: Discovery' to the world," said EPs and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Paradise in an extended statement when the news was first announced. "The 'Trek' universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn't be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we'd have made Gene Roddenberry very proud."

The duo continued, "Of course, there would be no Discovery without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life. Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for 'Star Trek.' Discovery has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn't be more grateful to be part of it."

"To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey," Kurtzman & Paradise added. "Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can't wait for you to see what we've been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it'll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP"

In the following clip, Burnham (Martin-Green) and Book (Ajala) get a little too up-close-and-personal with a deadly creature with cloaking abilities. And apparently, it doesn't travel alone…

The cast for the fifth season includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

