Star Trek: Enterprise Suffering from Season 4 Streaming Confusion?

There seems to be some confusion surrounding Paramount+ and whether or not Star Trek: Enterprise Season 4 was still streaming.

With it now being more than 18 years since an original episode last aired, we have a feeling that the folks behind the Scott Bakula-starring Star Trek: Enterprise (or just Enterprise) weren't exactly expecting to be making headlines in 2023. But in "The Age of Streaming," all bets are off – even if you are part of a righteously popular global franchise like "Star Trek." What has the fans rightfully looking at every move that a streamer or major media company makes with a seriously arched brow? The practice lately of not "just" canceling a show but removing it from a streaming service as if it didn't exist. And if a show's creative team is "lucky," the show might be shipped to the ever-growing island of FAST channels for a new life (especially with physical copies of seasons and series becoming less available).

So when some folks on social media reported that they couldn't find the fourth & final season of "Enterprise," it's safe to say that they started to dial things up to "really, really agitated." Considering they got the news not that long ago that Star Trek: Prodigy was canceled & removed, it's understandable. But when we checked on the season via Amazon's Prime Video and the Paramount+ channel? Well, we're still getting it – in fact, we have a look at a screencap of the site inviting me to start watching the first episode of the season – and it was taken right before we started writing this. That means that there's a very good chance that all of this could've been either a technical glitch or something that was mistakingly put into the mix with the shows that were meant to be rotated out. Whatever the reason turns out to be, we'll keep our ears to the wind for any official statements from Paramount or important updates.

