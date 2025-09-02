Posted in: Movies, Opinion, Paramount+, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, gavin newsom, opinion, star trek

Star Trek: Gavin Newsom Defends Starfleet's Honor From Donald Trump

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Press Office defended San Francisco's honor and "Star Trek" history by reminding Trump of where Starfleet is located.

Once again, we've reached a point on the pop culture landscape where the real and the not-so-real collide. In this case, we're talking about a crossroads where Donald Trump, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Press Office, and the "Star Trek" Universe collide. Earlier today, Trump announced that he was moving the U.S. Space Command headquarters out of Colorado and into Alabama. His reason? Trump's pissed because Colorado allows mail-in ballots for elections, and that would make it tougher for him to pretty much put his bruised thumb on the scale to tip the 2026 and 2028 elections in his favor. Well, it didn't take long for Gov. Newsom's Press Office to jump into the mix, going all-caps with another perfect round of mocking Trump to make the pitch that U.S. Space Command should be housed in San Francisco. If you're not up on your "Star Trek" history, San Francisco was the home of the United Federation of Planets' ("The Federation") Starfleet Headquarters and Starfleet Academy.

"'BIG MISTAKE BY DOZY DON!!!!! SPACE COMMAND BELONGS IN SAN FRANCISCO, NOT ALABAMA (A TOTAL DISASTER OF A STATE). EVERYONE KNOWS SAN FRANCISCO IS THE FUTURE HOME OF 'STAR FLEET ACADEMY' ("LIVE LONG AND PROSPER"). THAT'S BECAUSE CALIFORNIA IS #1 FOR AEROSPACE, #1 FOR TECHNOLOGY, #1 FOR AI (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, VERY SMART PEOPLE, MUCH SMARTER THAN JD 'JUST DANCE' VANCE, WHO HAS LOW IQ). SAN FRANCISCO IS THE BEST IN THE WORLD FOR ENGINEERING AND INNOVATION… ROCKETS, SOFTWARE, 'THE STARTUPS,'" Newsom's press office shared (we're keeping the all-caps approach because it would be a crime not to).

The post continued, "ALABAMA'S GOVERNOR 'KRAZY' KAY HAS NO IDEA WHAT IS GOING ON. JUST LIKE LITTLE HANDS, SHE IS SLOW AND BURPS A LOT. SHE HAS DONE NOTHING FOR HER PEOPLE AND MADE THE STATE VERY UNSAFE!!! A MURDER RATE 190% HIGHER THAN CALIFORNIA'S. 'SPACE COMMAND' MUST BE HERE IN CALIFORNIA, THE GREATEST STATE IN AMERICA, WITH ME, THE YOUNG AND BEAUTIFUL GOVERNOR GAVIN C. NEWSOM. THE SLEEPY GOLFER IN THE WHITE HOUSE DIDN'T MOVE IT HERE. HE HAS NEWSOM DERANGEMENT SYNDROME (NDS). SAD!!! — GCN" Here's a look at the complete post:

