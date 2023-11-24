Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Jack Quaid, Jonathan Frakes, paramount, star trek, star trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tawny Newsome

Star Trek: Jack Quaid Shares BTS Looks at Lower Decks/SNW Crossover

Lower Decks star Jack Quaid shared some Star Trek crossover fun with BTS looks at his and Tawny Newsome's episode on Strange New Worlds.

Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid have been at both ends of the spectrum in terms of being Star Trek fans, but their experience is unique. It's one thing to be part of the animated world, but it's another to physically be in it as their characters Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler were able to time travel and make their live-action debut in the franchise on Strange New Worlds episode "Those Old Scientists," the seventh episode of season two. Given where SNW takes place in the timeline, the more serious show accommodated the comedy of the animated series building the entire narrative around the chaos of Boimler and, later, Mariner as the annoyed crew of the Enterprise trying to find a way to get the two home while the Cerritos crewmates barely avoid violating the temporal prime directive to try not to alter the timeline to avert any potential catastrophe. Newsome and Quaid took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos while living their dream.

Jack Quaid Chronicles Living a Star Trek Dream on Strange New Worlds

Quaid wrote, "🖖🏻' Those Old Scientists.' I don't think I've ever had more fun on a set than when I got to play around on the USS Enterprise. The cast of #StrangeNewWorlds were so wonderful and welcoming, getting to (finally) work with my friend [Tawny Newsome] in live action was a delight…" The first set featured Newsome and himself with the Vulcan "Live Long and Prosper" salute, a solo shot of himself on the captain's chair, a group photo with director Jonathan Frakes, and a gif featuring the Boimler speedwalk. The second set was Newsome working the console on the Enterprise, himself, Peck, and Frakes. The third set featured a few GIFs; the last was especially memorable, with Quaid attempting the infamous "Riker maneuver." "Jack kept his phone in his boot so he could take all these cool candids of us 🥹 #StrangeNewWorlds #StarTrekLowerDecks," Newsome wrote. The last set featured and tagged Christina Chong (La'an Noonien Singh), Newsome, Ethan Peck (Spock), and Frakes. Perhaps someday live-action, we can see what Tendi, Rutherford, Freeman, Shax, T'Ana, and Ransom will look like in live-action.

🖖🏻"Those Old Scientists." I don't think I've ever had more fun on a set than when I got to play around on the USS Enterprise. The cast of #StrangeNewWorlds were so wonderful and welcoming, getting to (finally) work with my friend @trondynewman in live action was a delight… pic.twitter.com/Rp0wA3aaTO — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

and it was a straight up honor to be directed by the legendary @jonathansfrakes. I love playing Boimler so goddamn much and to play him in live action was one of the highlights of my career. Thank you, Trekkies for such a warm reception!… pic.twitter.com/J0WJki6pF9 — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Jack kept his phone in his boot so he could take all these cool candids of us 🥹 #StrangeNewWorlds #StarTrekLowerDecks https://t.co/u9pywa3vW1 — Tawny "My Name is Tawny" Newsome (@TrondyNewman) November 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

