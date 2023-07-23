Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jack Quaid, paramount, star trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tawny Newsome

Star Trek: Tawny Newsome on Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover

Star Trek: Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome discusses her crossover appearance with Jack Quaid in this week's episode of Strange New Worlds.

In what's probably the most anticipated episode of the second season in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is about to encounter visitors from the distant future from the animated world of Lower Decks, namely from ensigns Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler, played by Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, respectively in the upcoming "Those Old Scientists" and making their franchise live-action debut.

Star Trek: Tawny Newsome from Lower Decks to Strange New Worlds

Of what little we know, the story involves Boimler going through some temporal portal into the past since Lower Decks takes place in the post-Next Generation and pre-Picard era, and SNW takes place right before The Original Series. "It was a blast! We had so much fun making it. Having Jonathan Frakes there to direct it, who's so great with comedy and knows our show, the whole Trek world so well inside and out," Newsome told Radio Times before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "We really learn our dialogue verbatim, we're sticklers for words, and because they have these backgrounds in improv, they came and played with it. It was inspiring watching them work, really fun."

"Those Old Scientists" is written by Kathryn Lyn and Bill Wolkoff. Frakes has been directing since his days on TNG and largely remained more in that role while taking occasional acting gigs. He's even reprised his role as Will Riker in the Paramount+ era on Lower Decks and, most memorably, in Picard during the first and third seasons. The Mike McMahan-created series has seen a wide range of cameos from the franchise's vast history, which includes The Original Series George Takei, Frakes, TNG's Marina Sirtis, Deep Space Nine's Nana Visitor and Armin Shimerman, and Voyager's Robert Duncan McNeill. The upcoming episode marks the first time Lower Deck cast members appeared in another Star Trek series. McMahan shared some behind-the-scenes photos featuring Newsome, the first with Quaid and the second with Frakes. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

Starfleet friends having fun & causing chaos. THANK YOU to everyone at SNW who let us play on their ship!🖖❤️

(cc @jonathansfrakes) pic.twitter.com/TfSiz8iIZQ — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) July 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

