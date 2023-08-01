Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Adam Schiff, leonard nimoy, spock, star trek, U. S. Postal Service

Star Trek: Leonard Nimoy Postage Stamp Gets Rep. Adam Schiff Support

Rep. Adam Schiff is petitioning the Citizens Stamp Advisory Committee to honor Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy for his various contributions.

It seems Congress has a Star Trek fan in Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who's urging the U.S. Postal Service to honor actor, artist, and activist Leonard Nimoy with a commemorative stamp. Nimoy is most synonymous with his role as Mr. Spock in Star Trek: The Original Series. It would be a role that he would reprise for all six of the series' theatrical films, the animated series, The Next Generation, and two of the three Kelvin Universe timeline films. The third film Star Trek: Beyond (2016), would be dedicated to his memory with the character's passing to reflect on the actor's passing in 2015.

Rep. Adam Schiff's Letter: Honor Star Trek Legend Leonard Nimoy with Stamp

On July 31, Schiff sent a letter to the Citizens Stamp Advisory Committee asking them to recommend Nimoy to the Postmaster General. Candidates considered must be deceased at least three years and reflect on "extraordinary and enduring contributions to American society, history, culture or environment" with stamps planned two-to-three years in advance. You can check out the letter below addressed to Chair B.J. Bueno and the committee.

Live long and prosper! This is a phrase that is part of our lexicon, as is the unforgettable character who first proclaimed those words. I am writing to support the creation of a stamp for Leonard Nimoy, an extraordinary activist, actor, and dear friend. Mr. Nimoy is best known for his world-renowned portrayal of Mr. Spock in the Stark Trek franchise. Mr. Nimoy was revered by fans for this role, best put by the New York Times as "bringing to life one of the most indelible characters of the last half century." As a son of Ukrainian immigrants, Mr. Nimoy serves as an example of the American dream. He gave back to his country with his years of service in the Army and his activism in his community. He was also a strong supporter of numerous art organizations in Los Angeles, as is his wife, Susan Bay Nimoy. An iconic institution in my district has benefited from the Nimoy's generosity: the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater at the Griffith Observatory. An incredibly gifted individual, Mr. Nimoy brought his talents to the stage, to his poetry, photography, and directing. Mr. Nimoy is survived by his wife, Susan, his children Adam and Julie, and his grandchildren. In his honor, I urge the Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee to recommend to the Postmaster General to create a commemorative USPS stamp for Leonard Nimoy. We appreciate your time and consideration.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!