Star Trek: Lower Decks Asks: Do You Know Ferengi Rules of Acquisition?

Deep Space Nine favorites Max Grodénchik & Chase Masterson join the Star Trek: Lower Decks cast for a Ferengi Rules of Acquisition quiz.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place" marks the second time the Mike McMahan animated comedy visited the realm of Deep Space Nine following the season three episode "Hear All, Trust Nothing." The episode that aired on September 29, 2022, featured the U.S.S. Cerritos visiting the famous space station that served as an access point to the Gamma Quadrant with guest stars Nana Visitor and Armin Shimerman, reprising their roles as Bajoran Col. Kira Nerys and Ferengi bar owner Quark, respectively. The recent episode took the Cerritos to Ferenginar with the current Grand Nagus, Rom and spouse and former Dabo girl-turned-First Clerk of the Ferengi Alliance, the Bajoran, Leeta with Max Grodénchik and Chase Masterson, reprising their respective roles. Star Trek on Paramount+ released a featurette on social media with Grodénchik, Masterson, and the Lower Decks quizzing them on the Ferengi Rules of Acquisition called "Real or Fake? Ferengi Rules of Acquisition."

Star Trek Stars Get Quizzed on the Ferengi Rules of Acquisition

"I think in order to get Ferengi citizenship, you have to know the Rules of Acquisition," Masterson began. "Just so you know, I'm not cheating because Ferengi can be cheaters," Grodénchik said, well aware of how often the handbook gets cited throughout DS9. "I'm gonna put this book aside [showing a published physical copy on hand], the 'Ferengi Rules of Acquisition.'" The first test was "Once you have their money…you never give it back.

Masterson affirms and cites its rule one. Star Tawny Newsome (Mariner) also agreed. "I've heard Quark say that a million times," she said. The second is "Never spend more for an acquisition than you have to." Eugene Cordero (Rutherford) affirms, "That's real. They're stingy." Masterson disagreed. "That's so obvious. I think that's fake," before being told it's wrong. "That's real? Oh, no, okay." The third is "Keep your friends close, but your latinum closer." Gabrielle Ruiz (T'Lyn) responds, "I think that's real," as she gets buzzed. "That's fake?! Oh, I was so confident [laughs]." Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler) answers that it's fake, "Just the word friends in there, like, makes me suspicious." For more, including more responses from Masterson, Grodénchik, Dawnn Lewis (Freeman), Cordero, Ruiz, Quaid, and Newsome, you can check out the video. Lower Decks streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

