Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: lower decks, preview, season 4, star trek, trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 7 Images: Badgey's Back!

Guess who's back? Here's a look at the preview images for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 7 "A Few Badgeys More."

After a Ferengi-filled adventure last week that saw Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) earning some serious respects when it comes to the art of the deal, Paramount+ & Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks is back this week with the season's seventh episode. And that means it's time to check out the preview images for S04E07: "A Few Badgeys More" – and as you can guess from the episode title, we're looking at the return of Badgey (voiced by Jack McBrayer). And we can't shake this feeling that it's not going to be a friendly, fun-filled reunion for one and all – just a hunch…

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Overviews, Images, Trailers & More!

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 7 "A Few Badgeys More": Here's a look at more of the preview images that were released as we await the official logline/overview of the episode:

And here's a look back at the two official trailers & overview for the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks – with the animated series returning with a new episode this Thursday, October 12th:

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!