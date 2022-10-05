Star Trek: Lower Decks: McMahan Not Giving Up on "Enterprise" Cameos

It's no secret that Star Trek: Lower Decks is Mike McMahan's shameless love letter to the franchise trying to embrace all the shows within the lore. That includes Enterprise, the series that's been, unfortunately, shelved and a little forgotten about for 12 years until Discovery made its debut on Pararmount+ (also the home for Lower Decks). McMahan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about a bucket list of guest stars he's trying to get, which includes the cast of the UPN series that ran from 2001-2005.

"I'm a huge fan of ['Star Trek: Enterprise'], and I would love to work with as much of that cast as possible," McMahan said. "I've been trying to figure out a respectful, cool, funny, surprising way to celebrate that show with 'Lower Decks' and, you know, we've had 30 episodes. We haven't gotten there yet. But I've spent so much time with 'Star Trek' as part of my family in a way, like watching it when I was a kid. I'm one of those people that put it on in the background when I'm working on other stuff. I feel weirdly like I somehow know all these people — even though I've never met a lot of them — just because of their work and their characters. Not only the bridge crew, legacy characters, but I'd love to work with more one-off characters."

Star Trek: Enterprise starred Scott Bakula ( NCIS: New Orleans, Quantum Leap) as Capt. Jonathan Archer, who led the NX-class Enterprise in a franchise prequel that pre-dates the Federation. It also starred Jolene Blalock as Sub-Cmdr T'Pol, the Vulcan science officer accompanying them on their initial mission. John Billingsley is the Denobulan Dr. Phlox, the only other alien senior officer serving the ship. Rounding up the human crew are Cmdr Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer), Lt. Malcolm Reed (Dominic Keating), ensigns Travis Mayweather (Anthony Montgomery), and Hoshi Sato (Linda Park).

McMahan already provided an Easter Egg nod to Enterprise, introducing another Denobulan in the Lower Decks season two episode "Mugato, Gumato." He also recently had two Deep Space Nine stars in Nana Visitor and Armin Shimerman reprise their roles for the animated series. Other Paramount+ Star Trek shows like Picard and Prodigy provided extended avenues for Next Generation and Voyager casts. The third and final season is a full reunion of the TNG cast while Kate Mulgrew reprises her role as Janeway and Robert Beltran as Chakotay for Prodigy.