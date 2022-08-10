Quantum Leap Star: "Invitation Is Out There" for Scott Bakula Return

As fans of the original series eagerly await NBC's sequel spinoff series Quantum Leap, there's been a question that's been understandably hanging around the project since it was first announced. Set in the present time, the Raymond Lee-starrer focuses on a new team assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine… and the man who created it. So it needs to be asked… are we getting an appearance from original series star Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett? The actor has expressed interest in the past, and current series star Ernie Hudson (Herbert "Magic" Williams) says everyone there likes the idea, too. "I've always appreciated his work. He was wonderful in the [original] series and everything I've seen him do," Hudson shared with TVLine. "Everybody that I know involved in [the reboot] would love to see him return. I know the invitation is out there, but I don't know what his response is."

Lee's Dr. Ben Seong is a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith who makes a literal leap of faith that finds him lost… and without his memory. Hudson's Herbert "Magic" Williams (Hudson) is a Vietnam veteran and the head of the Quantum Leap project. He uses his political and military know-how to keep the Pentagon at bay while his team works to rescue Ben. Caitlin Bassett's Addison is a project lead at Quantum Leap headquarters who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past, likely similar to how the original series saw Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) communicate with Sam via hologram. Nanrisa Lee's Jenn is Quantum Leap's head of security, while Mason Alexander Park's Ian is the chief architect of Quantum Leap's A.I. program. Recently, it was announced that Georgina Reilly (City On A Hill) had joined the series in a key recurring role.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt co-wrote & executive produced the pilot, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero (now the series new showrunner), original series creator/EP Don Bellisario, and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt. Helen Shaver (Station Eleven, Lovecraft Country, Orphan Black) had been tapped to executive produce and direct the pilot. While not currently attached to either reprise his role or produce in some way, Bakula has apparently had conversations about returning (Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85). Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce the pilot alongside Lilien & Wynbrandt's I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario's Belisarius Productions, and Gero's Quinn's House Productions.