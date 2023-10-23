Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Star Trek, Trailer, TV | Tagged: lower decks, paramount plus, preview, season 4, star trek, star trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Season 4 Episode 9 Preview Images

With the season's penultimate episode hitting on Thursday, we have preview images for the ninth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4.

It's hard to believe, but it's true. We've reached the penultimate episode of the fourth season of Paramount+ & Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks. After a cave-in saw Boimler (Quaid), Mariner (Newsome), Tendi (Noël Wells), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) sharing stories from their past – and becoming stronger friends in the process. And that brings us to a look at the preview images for the season's ninth episode – but that's about it. Although the images released, we're not getting an official title beyond "Episode 409," and that also means no overview, either – for now, but we'll update when they do become available. For now, let us know what you think in the comments section below…

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Overviews, Images, Trailers & More!

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 9: We'll update with more official intel as it becomes available from Paramount+ – for now, here are those preview images that we promised:

And here's a look back at the two official trailers & overview for the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks – with the animated series returning with a new episode this Thursday, October 26th:

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

