Star Trek: Lower Decks S03 Scene: Boimler's Raisin-Inspired Return

Back in April at Star Trek: Missions Chicago, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) made sure his animated epic didn't disappoint with the release of not just the first key art for the third season but also a teaser that hit upon last season's cliffhanger in a big way. Flashing ahead about three months and with the series set to return to Paramount+ on August 12, we have a new preview courtesy of Wil Wheaton and The Ready Room. In the following clip, Mariner tracks down Boimler to convince him to return and help her. But to her surprise, it doesn't take much convincing. Why? One word… raisins.

Here's a look at this week's episode of The Ready Room, with the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 preview kicking in at around the 30:20 timer mark:

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an original animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. Season two will follow the adventures of our favorite Starfleet support crew in the U.S.S. Cerritos as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and tons of sci-fi missions.

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign D'Vana Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Samathan Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O'Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T'Ana). Produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, and developed/created by McMahan, the animated series is executive produced by McMahan, Alex Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment), Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment), Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout).