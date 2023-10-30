Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: lower decks, paramount, preview, season 4, star trek, trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Finale Preview: A Threat From The Past

Here's a look at a set of preview images and a "sneak peek" clip from the Season 4 finale of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

We're not sure who still needs to hear it, but Paramount+ & Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks continues to be the go-to series when it comes to weaving together the franchise's vast & varied history in some very interesting and unique ways. And just so no one reads into that the wrong way, that was just a fancy way of saying that "Lower Decks" does an amazing job of reminding us that "Star Trek" can be fun, too. That makes for a perfect segue into our preview of this week's episode – the fourth season finale of the animated series (already renewed for a fifth, so everyone can breathe a little easier). And with it brings Robert Duncan McNeill's Nick Locarno (from "The Next Generation," another great storyline deep-dive), revealed during last week's episode to be the source for those disappearing ships. It seems like Nick is trying to make up for the past in some very dangerous ways, with the disgraced Starfleet Academy cadet & leader of Nova Squadron leader introducing Mariner (Newsome) to his newest plan – Nova Fleet.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Overviews, Images, Trailers & More!

And now, here's a look at the preview images and IGN-exclusive preview clip that was released for the fourth season finale of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks (with a confirmed season finale episode title & overview not released at the time that this was written):

And here's a look back at the two official trailers & overview for the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks – with the animated series returning with its season finale on Thursday, November 2nd:

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

