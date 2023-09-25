Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: lower decks, paramount, preview, season 4, star trek, trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks Shares S04E05 "Empathalogical Fallacies" Images

Here are preview images for Paramount+'s Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks S04E05 "Empathalogical Fallacies."

With a new episode of Paramount+ & Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 set to hit our screens this Thursday, the streaming service has done a nice job of kicking off our weeks with some preview images of what's to come. And that continued this week with a set of preview images for S04R05 "Empathalogical Fallacies" – with a trio of Betazoids looking to turn the Cerritos into their own personal party bus.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Overviews, Images, Trailers & More!

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 5 "Empathalogical Fallacies": A trio of Betazoids cause chaos on the Cerritos. Written by Jamie Loftus and directed by Megan Lloyd, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

And here's a look back at the two official trailers & overview for the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks – with the animated series returning with a new episode this Thursday, September 28th:

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

