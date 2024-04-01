Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: nato, paramount, star trek, Star Trek: First Contact, sweden

Star Trek: NATO Comments on "First Contact" Music at Sweden Induction

NATO issued a statement on Jerry Goldsmith's music from Star Trek: First Contact being used during Sweden's induction ceremony.

March 11th was a momentous occasion for NATO with Sweden's induction into the organization. The first selection the band performed was the theme to 1996's Star Trek: First Contact, which is regarded as the best of The Next Generation films. When it came to why, "Ahead of ceremonial military events, the band will often play a range of popular music, with the band given discretion with respect to which music to play," a NATO official told TrekMovie.com. "Jerry Goldsmith was a masterful film composer, as exemplified by his work on Star Trek's 'First Contact.' At the ceremony itself, the national anthem of Sweden and the NATO anthem were played."

How the Borg Solidified Their Place in Star Trek Cinematic History

Introduced in the TNG season two episode "Q Who" in 1989, the Borg would evolve to become arguably the franchise's greatest adversary, supplanting long-time foes the Klingons and the Romulans as it gained apex status with the season three two-part episode "The Best of Both Worlds" when the cybernetic species would assimilate Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in an attempt to conquer Earth. After their attempt failed, the Jonathan Frakes film revisited that narrative and revealed Jean-Luc never got over his trauma and suffering from PTSD. A new villain in Alice Krige's Borg Queen was introduced, retconning the initial narrative of a faceless leader.

The 1996 film marks the franchise's cinematic debut of The Borg, which "sounds Swedish" according to Alfre Woodard's Lily, as they make another attempt at conquering humanity, but Starfleet having learned nothing from the Battle of Wolf 359 (as depicted in TNG), attempts to defend Earth again before Picard finally enters the fray and destroy the threatening cube but not before it sends a probe to time travel. Left with no other options, the U.S.S. Enterprise-E travels back to the 21st century to save their future. The Borg would make more appearances on Voyager, Enterprise, and Picard.

