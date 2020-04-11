Star Trek: Picard and Discovery Casts Urge Us to Live Long and Prosper

CBS All Access released an inspirational video on Instagram featuring the cast from the Star Trek television franchise; in this case, "crew members" from Discovery and Picard. Mostly filming themselves from their respective home lockdown, the actors and the streaming service are promoting a campaign called #InThisTogether to offer words of hope and encouragement to others as they face difficult times with self-isolating and social distancing. Cast members from Picard included Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Michelle Hurd, Isa Briones, and Jonathan Del Arco. On the Discovery side, Sonequa Martin-Green and Wilson Cruz were there to proudly represent the Enterprise. Here's a look at what these fan-favorites had to say, followed by the video.

The video clip begins with Jeri Ryan ("Hi, it's Jeri Ryan") and continues on to Sonequa Martin-Green: "It's me, Sonequa Martin-Green." Jonathan Frakes: "My name is Jonathan Frakes." Brent Spiner: "Brent Spiner here. This is a tough time for everybody." Michelle Hurd: "Whoo. Times like this can seem overwhelming." JR: "Like me, you're probably at home glued to the TV." Marina Sirtis: "I talk to the dogs. When they start talking back, I'll begin to worry." Wilson Cruz: "These are stressful times." SMG: "But I want you to know, that you are not alone." JF: "You are not alone." MH: "We're all connected." JR: "We can still laugh and smile and share moments." Isa Briones: "It's just a reminder of the compassion that we always have to have." Jonathan Del Arco: "Let's keep being there for each other." JR: "Because we're in this together." MH: "We're in this together." JF: "And we will live long and prosper." SMG blows a kiss to viewers.

Star Trek Isn't the Only One Taking Advantage of New Opportunities

Others across the entertainment industry are finding various ways to offer encouragement or finding innovative ways to entertain their audience. AMC-owned Shudder offers to extend their 7-day trial to a month with a promotional code "Shutin". CBS All Access offered viewers to stream the entire first season of Star Trek: Picard with promo code "GIFT". HBO offers over 500 hours of limited content for free on their HBO Go and HBO Now apps. Sony released a video conference pandemic table read of the original cast of The Nanny reliving their pilot episode. Both Star Trek series Picard and Discovery are available to stream on CBS All Access.