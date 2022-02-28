Star Trek: Picard Cast Sets Stage for Season 2; New Images Released

As Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard gets ready to "engage" viewers this week with its second season premiere (with the series set to wrap up its run with the recently-announced third season), it's pretty clear that Q's (John de Lancie) long-running "time trial" will be making a mess of things for Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) and the team. And along with Q, Picard will have at least two very different yet equally impactful reunions- one with Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) and the other with the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching). Will our heroes be able to fix Time and make things right? Might this be the moment Picard gets to call "checkmate" in this seemingly never-ending chess match with the omnipotent thorn in his side? Here's a look at a new set of preview images for what's to come, followed by a visit from the cast that helps set the stage for their return.

Now here's a look at Stewart and the cast getting viewers ready for what's to come by filling in some of the between-seasons gaps in "Setting the Scene: Star Trek: Picard Season 2":

At the 24:00 mark of last week's episode of "The Ready Room," you can also check out an exclusive clip from this week's Season 2 return episode:

Joining Stewart, De Lancie, and Goldberg this season are Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner, with Annie Wersching also joining the cast. Now here's your look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard (returning on March 3rd):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.