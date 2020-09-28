Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family

Star Trek Picard has a fan in the unlikeliest of places, the Trump family. Dr. Mary L. Trump, who released a less-than-flattering tell-all book concerning her family and in particular, her uncle President Donald Trump titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man", sent a reply to Marina Sirtis on Twitter. The actress who played Counselor Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation for seven seasons and reprised the role for the Picard episode "Nepenthe" sent a tweet of thanks to supporters. "Thank you to all my friends out there who proved to the naysayer that I do have a fan or two" followed by a prayer and kiss emojis.

Trump's reply went more than the standard show of support declaring "Nepenthe" as Picard's best episode of its first season and suggested Sirtis and co-star Jonathan Frakes, who plays Capt. William Riker and her TV husband. "The next Star Trek series should center around you and Jonathan Frakes," Trump tweeted. "'Nepenthe' was by far the best episode of 'Picard.' Pay no mind to the naysayers–you're amazing." The episode followed Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Soji (Isa Briones) as they fled the Borg cube and made their way to Nepenthe, the planet occupied by his former crewmates of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D in Riker and Troi along with one of their two surviving children. Jonathan Del Arco, who played the Enterprise's first liberated Borg drone Hugh on TNG and returned for Picard, agreed with Trump tweeting, "I'm with Mary on this" followed by a thumbs-up emoji. The first season, currently available to stream on the CBS All Access, focuses on Picard's coping with his survivor's guilt after Lt. Commander Data (Brent Spiner) saving him all those years ago during the events of Nemesis (2002). He also stumbles upon a conspiracy, driven from internal components of the scattered Romulan Empire against synthetics and artificial life.

