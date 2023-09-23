Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, prime video, Star Trek Picard, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Picard S03 Blu-ray/DVD Sets Get Updated Finale VFX Scene

Paramount Home Entertainment will be updating that Star Trek: Picard series finale Enterprise-D shot in new sets beginning in November.

An eagle-eyed Star Trek fan noticed something a bit off about the series finale of Picard, "The Last Generation" that featured dramatically different VFX shots of the restored U.S.S. Enterprise-D. The original shot, which is available in the international version on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+, featured the ship flying through warp in space, blazing through the stars. The updated shot released with the North American version features a more dramatic diagonal angle the Enterprise flies through as opposed to the traditional horizontal view, which is more of a straight homage to the original opening title sequence of The Next Generation. In addition to the angle, the updated shot also featured a nebula in the background instead of the vast darkness of space in the original. The YouTuber "Knight Research" provided a side-by-side view with the updated shot as the US release and the bottom, the EU version that's also featured on Paramount+. Paramount Home Entertainment released a statement concerning the conflicting shots to TrekMovie.

"The version of the series finale episode of Star Trek: Picard ('The Last Generation') included on the North American Blu-ray and DVD release was indeed a finished version of that episode, intended for air. The shot of the Enterprise-D was later enhanced for a theatrical screening for fans and subsequently made available for the streaming audience on Paramount+. Paramount Home Entertainment is updating that disc to include the final episode with the enhanced shot of Enterprise-D so that it will appear on all new manufacturing of the physical product."

New sets featuring the updated VFX shot will be released in November to coincide with the US release version. The update will also be reflected in the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, which contains all seven seasons of TNG, the four theatrical Paramount films, and all three seasons of Picard. The collection also contains a variety of other bonus novelties and an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard that contains new artwork. For more, you can check out the entry on Amazon, which currently doesn't have any release details or pre-order information.

