Posted in: Games, Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: lower decks, paramount, Picard, preview, star trek

Star Trek: Todd Stashwick Sets Charity D&D Game with Picard, LD Cast

Star Trek: Picard star Todd Stashwick & his Nerd Circus will host a charity Dungeons & Dragons game with stars from Picard & Lower Decks.

Todd Stashwick has long been embraced by the pop culture community, especially given his memorable turns on the TV series 12 Monkeys and Star Trek: Picard. The actor received a whole new following thanks to his run in the third and final season of the Paramount+ series as Captain Liam Shaw, the lovable space Archie Bunker leader of the U.S.S. Titan-A. Stashwick was able to share his love for the popular tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons with Picard showrunner Terry Matalas along with cast members Mica Burton (Alandra La Forge) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine). The actor's gaming group Nerd Circus and The Pablove Foundation have joined forces to fight childhood cancer hosting a live online session of D&D that features another crossover, so to speak, with Picard and Lower Decks cast.

Play D&D with Star Trek: Picard & Lower Decks Cast Members

Stashwick's role will be the Dungeon Master in a one-shot called Legends of Eleanora: The Light of the Child in a virtual experience that will allow a bidder a seat at the table. Joining him are Burton (Critical Role), Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, Scream), and Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome (Space Force, Brockmire) and Jack Quaid (Scream (2022), The Boys) for the charity game. Seats are valid for one person, a minor must be accompanied by an adult, and the session is a private virtual meet and greet. Sharing of login information is forbidden and can result in cancellation of the experience. Any documentation from recording, screen grabs, or distribution of the session is strictly prohibited unless otherwise approved by the other. Another Charitybuzz winner may be present. The experience can't be resold or re-auctioned.

The Pablove Foundation invests in underfunded, cutting-edge pediatric cancer research & improves the lives of children living with cancer through photography. 100 percent of Net Proceeds will go to the Pledgeling Foundation. The game is scheduled to take place on September 30th at 5 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT. You can check out the additional details here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!