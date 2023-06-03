Star Trek: Picard S03 Cast Tackles Some Random Fan Questions (VIDEO) Star Trek: Picard stars Ryan, Stashwick, Dorn, Hurd, Frakes, Burton, McFadden, and showrunner Terry Matalas tackle some fan questions.

Now that fans have taken in all the glory of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, they've been asking the tough questions surrounding their part in building that legacy of the franchise from Paramount+. Among the participants and pairings include Jeri Ryan (Seven) and Todd Stashwick (Shaw); Michael Dorn (Worf) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi); LeVar Burton (Geordi) and Jonathan Frakes (Riker); and Gates McFadden (Beverly) and showrunner Terry Matalas. While the entire featurette is definitely worth your time, here's a look at how the crew addressed being a part of the franchise and if they could do their character's job.

Star Trek: Picard Cast Answer Fan Questions

What is it that you love the most about being part of the Star Trek family?

Ryan: It's kind of forever.

Dorn: For me, it's the relationships.

Frakes: Lifelong friendships.

Hurd: There is nothing like the Star Trek family.

If you suddenly found yourself in Star Trek (as yourself), how well do you think you would be able to do your character's job?

Ryan: Screw that. No, I'd be terrible. [laughs]. Absolutely not.

Stashwick: Horrible. What? How much responsibility? People's lives? I'm lucky my pets are still good.

Dorn: I think I would handle it pretty well.

McFadden: I think I'd make it. I might be a little bit of an outlaw.

Frakes: I change light bulbs is everything I can do in my house. That's about as…

Burton: Yeah, it's a very intimidating prospect. Now I'm filled with anxiety. I know for a fact that I could not do the barrel roll under a door as well as Geordi because that's his signature move.

Hurd: And I can kick ass, so I think I'd be able to handle some.

Matalas: I'd like to be one of those captains that breaks the rules all the time. I'd be more of a Shaw, I think.

For more, including how the cast feels about inspiring others to go into professional science fields and when they realized they love their job, you can check out the video.

