Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast, EPs Highlighted in TCA 2023 Images Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn & more are featured in these Star Trek: Picard TCA 2023 images.

Earlier this week, cast members Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman & Terry Matalas were on the stage for the Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event for the third & final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard. And while we didn't get an official trailer, we did get a very cool key art poster to add to our season preview (more on that below). But since the vast majority of us weren't able to be at the TCA event in person or be able to stream it live, we have some official images from the panel to pass along:

Thanks to The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), we have a preview clip from next month's return episode. And it does an excellent job of setting up the season as Jen-Luc receives a mysterious encrypted transmission. But more than the message, the bigger mystery is why it's coming through a 20-year-old-plus Enterprise-D communicator. So check out the clip below (beginning around the 28:45 mark), and then get caught up on the previously-released previews that hit over the past few months (with the series returning on February 16th):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series. In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Daniel Davis is set to reprise his ST: TNG role as Professor Moriarty.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

And here's a look at the most recent preview images released for the upcoming third & final season, as well as the season key art released during the show's TCA winter press event: