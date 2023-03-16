Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E06 Preview: Back to The Scene of The Crime It's time to return to the "scene of the crime" in this sneak peek at & overview of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard S03E06 "The Bounty."

If you haven't checked out S03E05 "Imposters" yet, then you definitely might want to stop reading. Because even though we're sticking with our spoiler policy regarding episodes less than 24 hours old, there's a very good chance that the following sneak preview for Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard S03E06 "The Bounty" could offer some answers to questions you haven't asked yet. Thanks to Wil Wheaton and this week's edition of The Ready Room, we're getting a sneak peek as Worf (Michael Dorn) & Raffi (Michelle Hurd) get our folks up-to-speed on where things stand – and why they need to go back to the "scene of the crime" to learn the truth. Along with the preview, Wheaton, Dorn & Hurd discuss the top-secret intel behind this week's episode; viewers get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what went into creating the incredible stunts this season, what it means to be Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), and more.

So if you have the time, check out the entire episode because it's definitely worth your time. But if you're just here for the S03E06 "The Bounty" preview, that kicks in at around the 32:45 mark (followed by the official episode overview):

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "The Bounty": Now on the run, Picard and the skeleton crew of the USS Titan must break into Starfleet's most top-secret facility to expose a plot that could destroy the Federation. Picard must turn to the only soul in the galaxy who can help: an old friend. Directed by Dan Liu and written by Christopher Monfette.

What You Need to Know About Star Trek: Picard Season 3

For a look ahead at what's to come, as well as the road that's already been traveled, here's a look back at what we learned about Star Trek: Picard Season 3 ahead of the streaming series' return:

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+