Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 Sneak Preview: What Did Troi See? Thanks to Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room, we have a very tense sneak preview for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 "Võx" to pass along.

Once again, we're only hours after the latest episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard, S03E08 "Surrender," hit screens so that means we're in super-secret spoiler mode. But with that said, we also have the latest edition of Wil Wheaton's (Star Trek: The Next Generation) The Ready Room. And you know what that means, right? Yup, we have a sneak preview for the series' penultimate episode, S03E09 "Võx." Directed by showrunner & EP Terry Matalas and written by Sean Tretta & Kiley Rossetter, a devastating truth about Jack (Ed Speleers) changes everything for Jean-Luc (Stewart) – a truth that could lead to the very downfall of the Federation. In the following preview (starting at the 29:30 mark)

But before you get to the preview, Wheaton & Brent Spiner discuss the many roles he's played over the course of Spiner's "Star Trek" career and "Picard" wrapping up its run. In addition, viewers get a look back at Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) & Deanna Troi's (Marina Sirtis) 35-year romance and more – here's a look:

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 – What You Need to Know

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+