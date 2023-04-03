Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Responds to Fan's Sisko/DS9 Finale Theory Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas responds to a fan's finale hope/theory involving Avery Brooks' Benjamin Sisko & "Deep Space Nine."

With three episodes to go in Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, there are still plenty of surprises left in store so says executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas, who naturally keeps close to the chest. It's probably not an exaggeration to say there hasn't been a time when he hasn't been this engaged with fans, particularly on social media. With how much ties to the fallout of Deep Space Nine's Dominion War, we're coming to the home stretch as a faction of Changelings are trying to destroy the Federation. One fan is still holding out hope for Avery Brooks' Captain Benjamin Sisko from DS9 to make his epic return.

Star Trek: Picard: Fan Needs DS9 Cameo in Finale

"I'm about at the point where if #Sisko doesn't re-emerge from the wormhole in the finale to the trumpeting theme of DS9 to take on the Changelings once more there may be riots…[Terry Matalas] #StarTrek #PicardSeason3," the fan wrote. "Get your riot gear, buddy…" Matalas responded. Fans expecting a DS9 cameo in the episode "Dominion" were left disappointed but gained another beloved figure in Tim Russ' Tuvok from Star Trek: Voyager.

Russ reunited with his Voyager castmate Jeri Ryan as her character Seven asked for assistance from her friend, now captain. Unfortunately, she uncovered the ruse as her friend is revealed to be a Changeling in disguise, and fate is left uncertain, which will likely be answered as the actor promised one additional appearance. The only other reference came from Michael Dorn's Worf, who spoke to Raffi indirectly about his friend Odo (the late Rene Auberjonois), the Changeling security chief of Deep Space Nine, naturally caught up in the Dominion War. On the off-chance Brooks does return to the screen, it would be an amazing get since his last on-screen acting appearance was in 2001's 15 Minutes. He did reprise his role as Sisko in the 2006 video game Star Trek: Legacy. Coincidentally, Matalas said could potentially build into a new spin-off of the same name should Paramount+ green light the 25th-century project to a series. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.