Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E08 Surrender Trailer: Can Data Save Them? Can Jean-Luc get through to Data before it's too late? Here's the episode trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard S03E08 "Surrender."

Earlier today, we had a chance to check out the preview images for Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard S03E08 "Surrender," confirming that showrunner Terry Matalas was keeping his promise when he said that we would be getting more of Marina Sirtis's Deanna Troi. But based on the episode trailer that you're about to see, she might've picked the worst time to come back as Vadic (Amanda Plummer) is now in control – and getting very, very impatient. Can Jean-Luc (Stewart) get through to an "old friend" before it's too late?

Here's a look at the episode trailer for this week's episode, followed by a further look at what S03E08 "Surrender" has to offer:

Season 3 Episode 8 "Surrender" Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 8 "Surrender" (Directed by Deborah Kampmeier & written by Matt Okumura): Beginning at around the 32:30 mark, we're treated to a preview that finds Vadic (Amanda Plummer) in control, conducting a brutally twisted "symphony" as Geordi (LeVar Burton) and the others struggle to get control of the ship back. And speaking of spoilers… Wheaton and Tim Russ (Tuvok) discuss Russ' return to "Star Trek" as well as which Star Trek: Voyager episode he gets asked about the most. Plus, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the final season's new costumes, a spotlight into Vadic's past, and much more. But first, a look back at the preview images that were released earlier today:

What You Need to Know About Star Trek: Picard Season 3

For a look ahead at what's to come, as well as the road that's already been traveled, here's a look back at what we learned about Star Trek: Picard Season 3 ahead of the streaming series' return:

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+