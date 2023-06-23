Posted in: Nickelodeon, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: janeway, kate mulgrew, paramount, prodigy, season 2, star trek

Star Trek: Prodigy Canceled, Being Pulled From Paramount+: Details

Paramount+ confirmed that the Kate Mulgrew-starring Star Trek: Prodigy is canceled & will be pulled from the streamer - here are the details.

What a difference a little less than three months make. Back in March, we learned that Nickelodeon & Paramount+'s Kate Mulgrew-starring animated series Star Trek: Prodigy would be returning this winter for a second season. Now, we're learning that the series (along with The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and Queen of the Universe) has been canceled at Paramount+ and that they will be removed from the streaming service over the next few days. "The Paramount+ series 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,' 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' 'Queen of the Universe' and 'The Game' have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service," a streaming service spokesperson said in a statement. "We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors." With Paramount+ with Showtime set to be unveiled on June 27th, reports are that the removals were data-driven though no specific data was released by Paramount. When it comes to "Prodigy," the animated series will also not screen on Nickelodeon – and will be available for CBS Studios to shop for a new home once post-production on the second season wraps.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

