Star Trek: Prodigy Day: Dan & Kevin Hageman, Aaron Waltke Thank Fans

Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, and Aaron Waltke hit social media to make sure to wish fans a very happy Star Trek: Prodigy Day.

Kate Mulgrew-starring animated series is moving to Netflix for its second season in 2024.

The first season will also be available on Netflix later this year (in the U.S. and certain countries/territories).

The creative team expressed its gratitude towards fans for their support & enthusiasm for Star Trek: Prodigy, and towards Netflix for giving the show a new home.

If you're a fan of Star Trek: Prodigy, then you know just how big of a month this has been. Earlier, series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke confirmed that Netflix will be the official new home for the Kate Mulgrew-starring animated series beginning with Season 2 in 2024 (with the first season joining the streaming service in the U.S. & a large number of countries & territories later this year). And now, we have October 28th – the day back in 2021 when "Lost and Found" (directed by Ben Hibon and written by Kevin & Dan Hageman) first hit Paramount+. Now, the Hagemans and Waltke have taken to social media to mark the occasion and let the fans know just how much they appreciate everything they've done and continue to do to keep the series alive and thriving. "Happy #StarTrekProdigyDay. We love seeing everything you fans are sharing and can't wait to share back S2! Thank you everyone and thank you [Netflix]! Season one drops soon. Tell the world!" Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman posted. Waltke added, "Happy #StarTrekProdigyDay to those that celebrate… which, let's face it, is basically everybody."

Here's a look at what the trio had to share earlier today – followed by what we've learned so far about the second season:

And here's a look back at what Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, EP Alex Kurtzman, and Waltke had to share earlier this month about the show's future:

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

