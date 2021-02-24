Star Trek: Prodigy Heading to Paramount+; Preview Image Released

Looks like ViacomCBS likes having its entire "Star Trek" universe under one streaming roof, announcing on Wednesday that "ST" universe EP Alex Kurtzman and showrunners Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman's upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is on its way- but to rebranded streaming service Paramount+ and not Nickelodeon as originally planned. Though the 20-episode series that finds Kate Mulgrew returning to voice Captain Kathryn Janeway will air on the children's cable network as part of a second-window airing after premiering on the streaming service. A debut date was not announced, but the media company did release a preview image:

Here's a look at the "Star Trek" universe trailer that was also released on Wednesday:

"This show is really for younger kids. As somebody who grew up watching certain shows that spoke to me as a kid, but then also spoke to my parents so that my parents could watch it with me, I think that speaks very much to one of the things that Trek does right. Families watch it together. A parent can watch it with their children. And this show is going to be for our youngest audience so far, but I think given the scope and scale of it it's not really going to look like anything you've seen before in that we have a really cinematic approach to what we're doing."

Stemming from Trollhunters scribes Kevin and Dan Hageman as well as Ramsey Naito, Nick's Animation Production and Development EVP, the series has tapped Ben Hibon (Codehunters) to direct, co-executive produce, and serve as the creative lead of the network's new animated series.. Star Trek: Prodigy comes from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' new animation arm, plus Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will serve as executive producers, as will Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and the Hageman siblings, with Aaron Baiers as a co-executive producer.