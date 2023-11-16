Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: kate mulgrew, netflix, season 2, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy: Kate Mulgrew Thanks Netflix, "Can't Wait" for S02

Star Trek: Prodigy star Kate Mulgrew thanked Netflix for picking up the series, adding that she "can't wait for you to see what's in store."

A new home for the animated series sees the second season hitting Netflix in 2024. The first season is set to hit the streaming service on December 25, 2023. After a passionate campaign to save the series, series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke have been the bearers of good news over the past month as far as Star Trek: Prodigy goes. Now, Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway) is getting a chance to share her excitement over the series finding a new home on her old Orange Is The New Black streaming stomping grounds next month – while adding, "I can't wait for you to see what's in store for season two."

"Thrilled that [Star Trek: Prodigy] will hit Netflix on Christmas this year – a gift for all our dedicated fans," Mulgrew shared to kick off the caption to her Instagram post. "Thank you to [Netflix], my home for seven years on OITNB, for picking up Prodigy! I can't wait for you to see what's in store for season two, out next year." Here's a look at the original post:

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

