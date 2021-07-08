Star Trek: Prodigy, Lower Decks Beaming Down to Comic-Con@Home

With less than a month to go until Comic-Con@Home hits our screens for three days' worth of panels, presentations, and previews, Paramount+ is beaming down its "Star Trek" line-up for the virtual event. And while Prodigy and Lower Decks are set to be well represented during their respective presentations on Friday, July 23, we have to admit we're surprised that Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds aren't having formal sessions (at least as of this writing. Now here's a look at what you can expect (with line-up and details subject to change):

"Star Trek: Prodigy": From Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon, Prodigy features a voice cast comprised of Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas. Castmembers will appear alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks": Cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, and Eugene Cordero appear with creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at Season 2- with co-star Jerry O'Connell moderating the affair.

