Star Trek: Prodigy S02 Update/Clip: The Doctor, USS Voyager-A & More

Star Trek: Prodigy creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman are "99% certain" Season 2 will have a new home - and shared a look at what's to come.

Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, creators of Nickelodeon & Paramount+'s Kate Mulgrew-starring Star Trek: Prodigy, teased that they "might have some stuff to share" about the second season at this weekend's Star Trek: Las Vegas convention/fan event from Creation Entertainment. And if there was any group of fans deserving of some good news at this point, it's the millions who've been behind the #SaveStarTrekProdigy campaign. When it comes to the future of the series, the Hagemans said that they are "99 percent" certain that the show will find a new home (though nothing confirmed yet). As for a production update, it was shared that "ten episodes are in the can" and that "the other ten will be completed by year-end… and they look phenomenal," the show's creators added. As for the possibility of a physical release of the second season if a streaming/broadcasting home can't be felt, the Hagemans reaffirmed their belief that the second season will be getting to the fans. "It would be a crime if, for some reason, season two got buried and was not seen. It will happen. We are going to see it released. A year from now, we'll be hosting a watch party here!" the Hagemans promised.

In an extended look at the second season opener, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Hope Offered During SDCC 2023?

"First and foremost, I don't think we could have a panel celebrating Star Trek animation without addressing kind of the 800-pound Rok-tahk in the room, 'Star Trek: Prodigy.' We all know that 'Prodigy' is not currently available on Paramount+. But this isn't the end of the story for 'Prodigy.' Season 2 is still in production. The creative team is working hard to finish what is a great storyline, and we're working to find Prodigy a new home," John Van Citters, Paramount Vice President of Star Trek Brand Development, shared during a San Diego Comic-Con Panel celebrating a half-century of "Star Trek" and animation. "I personally love 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' having known what Hageman and everyone [has] been working on for years. This won't be the end of Dal, Gwyn, Rok-tahk, Zero, and especially not Murf. As you know, he is indestructible. They're still part of 'Star Trek.' They are part of the canon. They always will be… 'Star Trek' and its fans are always full of surprises. This is a universe that is filled with hope and possibility. And the crewmembers of the Protostar are absolutely perfect examples of that. This will not be the end of that crew."

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

