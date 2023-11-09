Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: netflix, season 2, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Beams Down to Netflix This December

With it being Netflix's Geeked Week, it seemed only fitting to learn that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 will hit the streamer on December 25th.

It's hard to believe that it's already been a month since series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke dropped the news that fans of Star Trek: Prodigy had been waiting to hear. Not only had the second season of the Kate Mulgrew-starring animated series found a home on Netflix (set to stream in 2024), but we also learned that the first season would also be joining Netflix in the U.S. and in a large number of countries & territories later this year). Well, now we know when that will be happening, with the first season set to hit the streaming service on December 25th.

Here's a look back at what Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, EP Alex Kurtzman, and Waltke had to share last month about the show's future:

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

