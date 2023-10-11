Posted in: Netflix, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, paramount, preview, prodigy, star trek

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Finds Netflix Home; Set for 2024 Debut

Star Trek: Prodigy creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke posted regarding the Netflix news.

It looks like all of that positivity that series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke, and the animated series fans' held onto has paid off in a really big way. Netflix will be the official home of the Kate Mulgrew-starring Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 in 2024. In addition, the first season will join the streaming service later this year (except in Canada, where "Prodigy" is carried by CTV.ca & the CTV App and in SkyShowtime's European territories: the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Central & Eastern Europe).

Here's a look at what Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, EP Alex Kurtzman, and Waltke had to share about the news:

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

