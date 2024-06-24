Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: kate mulgrew, netflix, preview, season 2, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy S02: Kate Mulgrew Wants to #SetACourseForSeason3

Star Trek: Prodigy star Kate Mulgrew is getting the word out to the fans about Season 2 and how they can make Season 3 at Netflix happen.

With a week to go until the 20-episode second season of Emmy Award winners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman's (Trollhunters, Ninjago) Star Trek: Prodigy hits Netflix screens (with the first season currently streaming), we thought you might like to take a look at some pretty impressive preview images for the next round of adventures. In Season 2, the six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay (voiced by Robert Beltran) and bring peace to Gwyn's (voiced by Ella Purnell) home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past.

With that kind of build-up, we understand how you would want to jump right into the preview images – but first? "Star Trek" Icon Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway) is checking in to urge fans to not just stream the second season but to get the word out to new viewers about both seasons. "I love voicing [Admiral Janeway] & with your continued support, it is my hope that we'll have more seasons to tell these stories," Mulgrew writes, lighting the fires for a third season.

"In one week, [Star Trek: Prodigy's] second season drops on [Netflix]. I urge all our fans to watch, stream, and post on social media to support the show on this fabulous and exciting journey! The characters surprise us, new friendships are formed, and the crew must learn to navigate challenges both unexpected & daunting," Mulgrew wrote over the course of two tweets/xs. "I love voicing [Admiral Janeway] & with your continued support, it is my hope that we'll have more seasons to tell these stories. Thank you for all you've done to show your passion for the series!"

The Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner), and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Joining them this season in recurring roles are Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Ronny Cox (Admiral Jellico), and Michaela Dietz (Maj'el). Now, here's a look at those preview images we promised:

Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also currently serve as co-executive producers.

