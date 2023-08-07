Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ethan Peck, leonard nimoy, spock, star trek, strange new worlds, zachary quinto

Star Trek: Quinto and Peck's Spock Meet-Up; Film Franchise's Future

Zachary Quinto on if Paramount+'s shows are negatively impacting Star Trek 4 and passing on the Spock torch to Strange New World's Ethan Peck.

Fans at the Las Vegas Star Trek 57-Year Mission Convention were fortunate enough to have the two surviving live-action Spocks on hand in Zachary Quinto and Ethan Peck, on hand, not that there is much to do given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The two spoke to fans with Strange New Worlds looking to wrap its second season on Thursday. While Peck plays the younger incarnation in the Paramount+ series that will lead into the Leonard Nimoy we'll see in The Original Series, Quinto's incarnation as the Kelvin Universe Timeline incarnation is currently in limbo as the fourth film has been in production hell without a director to commit. The Heroes star answered some fan questions on why the film hasn't gotten off the ground.

When one fan asked if it had anything to do with the Paramount+ Star Trek shows' success, "I don't think that has anything to do with it. Actually, I think the more there is, the more it gets people excited about what could be," he said (via Trek Movie). "I think there's a lot of other stuff, creative things. It's complicated. The fact that anything good gets made is kind of a miracle. I think it's about different people having different agendas and ideas about what it will be. And I don't know if and when it will happen… And if coalesces again and we come back, and we're able to do it, wonderful. If not, we had a great run."

Directors once attached and rumored to be attached include Noah Hawley, Quentin Tarantino, and the latest one being Matt Shakman, who departed for Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, the second reboot of the cinematic franchise but the first MCU incarnation. The films also starred Chris Pine (Kirk), Zoe Saldana (Uhura), Karl Urban (Bones), Simon Pegg (Scotty), John Cho (Sulu), and the late Anton Yelchin (Chekov). The actors have gotten considerably busy since their last film together in 2016's Star Trek Beyond, and all have agreed to commit provided their schedules align.

Quinto shared memories with Nimoy, who passed in 2015, from their time filming the 2009 Star Trek soft reboot and 2013's Into Darkness, the latter being Nimoy's final appearance. "I was so fortunate because of Leonard's involvement in the process, and the one thing I never could have anticipated was how instrumental he would become in my life personally," he said. "But from a creative standpoint and from a professional standpoint, having that relationship and that introduction to this world helped me understand the character. I think it also helped audiences accept me as this new version of the character. And for that, I was so eternally grateful. But it was really that friendship that became one of the greatest gifts. I would say THE greatest of playing this role of Spock in the Star Trek universe has been the friendships that have come out of it, my brotherhood with Chris [Pine] and my relationship with Leonard and his family and with the whole cast."

As the two shared the stage, they greeted each other, "This is great, right? This is the nature of the [Star Trek] universe. It evolves and changes, and we all bring our own perspectives and experience to it. Nothing is more exciting than that," Quinto said. "This is momentous. It is awesome to be with you," Peck responded.

Quinto had a measure of acceptance if the fourth Kelvin film never gets off the ground. "I just want to say before we finish up how grateful I feel to be here and how I feel like my experience in this world it's evolved into other iterations and other forums. And to be able to share the stage with the person to whom I am now passing the mantle to in a lot of ways, who is engaging you all in these stories from the perspective of this character now into the future. It's really exciting. It's really gratifying. You all are really a truly wonderful fan base. And I feel heartened and just optimistic. There's a lot of reasons and a lot of ways in which we can feel really discouraged about humanity, but this collection of people in this franchise and what it's based on is not one of them. And so I feel really happy to be here with you all." Peck shared a photo of the two together on his Instagram account.

