Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E10 "Hegemony" Trailer: Gorn Attack

A Gorn attack changes everything, as you're about to see in the season finale trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E10: "Hegemony."

This week brings the second season finale of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – and it looks like they saved some of the most intense moments for the wrap-up. In the trailer for S02E10: "Hegemony" that you're about to see, the U.S.S. Enterprise is sent to investigate an attack in a colony at the edge of Federation space – an attack that will lead them to a face-off with the Gorn.

Now, here's a look at the official episode trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E10 "Hegemony" (written by Henry Alonso Myers and directed by Maja Vrvilo):

And here's a look back at the preview images for the season finale that were released earlier today:

In the clip that you're about to see from last week's edition of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room (beginning around the 30:05 mark), the Enterprise is attempting a desperate rescue mission – a difficult task made even worse when they realize that their communications and transporting capabilities have been shut down. And that's before the Gorn enter the scene – and Starfleet sends a massage that leaves Pike (Mount) needing answers…

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

