Star Trek: SDCC Updates "Prodigy," "Animated Series" Fans Will Enjoy

We have news out of SDCC on how the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series is being honored; "Prodigy" S01 Pt 2 release details.

While there's an aura of uncertainty within the confines of San Diego Comic-Con, given the realities surrounding the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the pop culture and comics community are making the best of it which includes Star Trek. The franchise celebrated the official 50th anniversary of its first spinoff from The Original Series in The Animated Series. Created by Gene Roddenberry (in conjunction with Filmation), who did the same for TOS, it continues the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise under Captain James T. Kirk, with the TOS cast sans Walter Koenig reprising their roles and lending their voices. Koenig did write the season one episode "The Infinite Vulcan." CBS Studios and Paramount released a variety of surprises at the Official 50th Star Trek Animated Celebration.

CBS Studios created five all-new animated promotional spots in the TAS style featuring fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the franchise universe, including icons Jonathan Frakes as "Will Riker" (The Next Generation), Doug Jones as "Saru" (Discovery), and Armin Shimerman as "Quark" (Deep Space Nine). Debuting later this year, these all-new animated spots come from Creative Consultant Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit Too Many Cooks and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim. Kelly announced the program alongside fellow panelist John Van Citters, Vice President, Star Trek Brand Development. Kelly will also release a new comic book with IDW Publishing, "Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier." The comic will debut digitally in September on StarTrek.com, with physical copies available at New York Comic Con in October. IDW revealed two first-look images from the comic during the panel.

Additional announcements in the area of Star Trek publishing were delivered by panelist Heather Antos (IDW Group Editor), with the latest gaming news revealed by Scopley's Brian Lelas (Lead Narrative Designer, Star Trek Fleet Command) and Rebekah Plants (Community Manager, STFC). Also announced was the release of Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20, currently available on digital and coming on Blu-ray and DVD on September 26th. Also announced are domestic and international screenings of Lower Decks on Star Trek Day on September 8th. For more information, you can check out the site here.

