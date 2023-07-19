Posted in: Netflix, Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: kate mulgrew, paramount, SAG Strike, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Skipping Cons in Support of SAG-AFTRA, WGA

Prodigy & Voyager star Kate Mulgrew will skip GalaxyCon Raleigh & Las Vegas Star Trek conventions in support of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes.

It's not surprising one of the most vocal during the SAG strike comes from the Star Trek franchise from SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Vice President Michelle Hurd. Also joining her is Voyager and Prodigy star and TV veteran Kate Mulgrew. One of the sticking points of the ongoing labor dispute is the union members are not only stopping work on their existing projects but also stepping away from promoting them that including convention appearances. "I'm not attending the GalaxyCon Raleigh & Las Vegas cons in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike. I look forward to seeing my fans at future events when a contract is reached. We are at a pivotal moment in labor history; everyone deserves fair compensation," the actress wrote on social media.

Mulgrew's status in Star Trek remains uncertain as Paramount canceled the Nickelodeon animated series and removed it from their streaming service Paramount+. Creators in brothers Dan and Kevin Hageman haven't given up on the series as its future is contingent on finding a new home, which currently is moot with the ongoing strike from not only SAG-AFTRA but also the earlier WGA strike from industry writers. Both major labor points, as Mulgrew mentions, involve fair compensation, which is further exacerbated by paltry residuals from streaming services and disagreement over the use of AI technology. Further complicating things is the fact that TV shows on streamers have different infrastructure than network television, often opting for 10 episodes or fewer on a typical streamer as opposed to the atypical 20+ episode commitment on the networks.

I'm not attending the GalaxyCon Raleigh & Las Vegas cons in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike. I look forward to seeing my fans at future events when a contract is reached. We are at a pivotal moment in labor history; everyone deserves fair compensation. Art by @JJLendl pic.twitter.com/69mD2CW3Y2 — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Mulgrew's Orange Is the New Black co-star Kimiko Glenn revealed on social media she only received $27 in residuals from the Netflix series. This Is Us star Mandy Moore revealed she received streaming residuals ranging from a penny to 81 cents on Hulu from her Disney-produced NBC drama.

